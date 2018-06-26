Man killed when storm rolls through western Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed when a powerful thunderstorm rolled through Keith County in western Nebraska.

Six camping vehicle were overturned or rolled when the storm struck Sunday at Lake McConaughy. A gust of 83 mph (134 kph) was reported north of the dam.

Keith County emergency management director Elizabeth Sillasen says the man apparently was struck by debris. A woman also was hurt. Their names haven’t been released.