South Dakota’s ‘In God We Trust’ law helped by foundation

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

South Dakota’s ‘In God We Trust’ law helped by foundation

 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Legislation requiring South Dakota schools to display the “In God We Trust” motto will get assistance from the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, a group that has been working to pass such laws in all 50 states.

South Dakota’s law took effect last month and requires all public schools in the state’s 149 districts to paint, stencil or otherwise prominently display the national motto, the Argus Leader reported .

Supporters said the requirement was meant to inspire patriotism in the state’s public schools. Displays must be at least 12-by-12 inches and must be approved by the school’s principal, according to the law.

Critics say the law confuses patriotism with piety.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

Republican Sen. Phil Jensen said he introduced the legislation after seeing “In God We Trust” window decals on vehicles in his home district of Rapid City.

Jensen said the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation has been working on similar laws nationwide and invited the nonprofit religious organization to help with the legislation in South Dakota.

The group, whose members include lawmakers in Congress and statehouses across the county, also would help defend the state if the law is challenged, Jensen said.

“In God We Trust” model bills are part of the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation’s “Project Blitz” legislative playbook that includes model bills on topics such as requiring schools to teach about the Old and New Testament, favoring sex between married men and women, and talking points against laws that add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to civil rights laws.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, which has legally challenged the motto’s inclusion on U.S. currency, opposed South Dakota’s bill.

Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president, is wary of the group’s intention with the “In God We Trust” bill.

“They want to pass this and then proceed to more onerous things,” Gaylor said. “They’re going with the symbols first because it’s harder to sue over a national motto.”

“In God We Trust” was adopted when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation in 1956. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury website. it first appeared on paper money the following year.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com