SC Senate passes bill banning shackling of pregnant inmates

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill banning jails and prisons from using leg, waist and ankle restraints on pregnant women while they give birth.

South Carolina is among only six states that don’t ban shackling pregnant inmates.

The bill passed by the Senate earlier this month would also require pregnant inmates to only be handcuffed in front so they can try to brace themselves if they fall.

Only a handful of the nearly 1,400 women in state prisons are pregnant, officials said.

But the ban would also include local jails, which because of shorter jail sentences and inmates awaiting trial are more likely to have pregnant prisoners.

The House passed the bill last year. The Senate made changes, including banning body cavity searches of pregnant inmates, allowing inmates time out of restraints to have skin-on-skin bonding with a newborn and offering pregnant women special diets so their nutrition needs are met.

The House can accept those changes or the bill will go to a conference committee to work out the differences.

A spokesman for Gov.Henry McMaster has said he will sign the bill if it gets to his desk.