Teacher on leave over Snapchat complaint about prom expenses

 
BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland teacher has been put on paid leave over a social media post that appeared to criticize the expense of some students’ prom arrangements in contrast with not having “enough money for school supplies or passing grades.”

WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2pWGmXl ) reports that a Bedford middle school teacher complained on Snapchat about students and parents “renting horses,” after some students arrived to the local high school prom by horse and carriage. The teacher posted the message with a photo of herself.

The Bedford City Schools superintendent says the comments are disappointing and under investigation. The district’s social media policy prohibits employees from discussing individual students and says employees should expect that their statements are publicly viewable.

WEWS says the teacher declined to comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com