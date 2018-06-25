FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Immigration officers will again make arrests at appointments

 
BOSTON (AP) — Immigration officers in Massachusetts must arrest people living in the country illegally when they show up for appointments in government offices.

A June 7 affidavit filed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Boston field office is a reversal of a February order.

The American Civil Liberties Union policy is legally challenging the policy on behalf of immigrant families.

In January, at least seven people in Massachusetts and Rhode island were detained during or after check-ins with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The former director of Boston’s field office had ordered officers to stop arresting people living in the country illegally when they visit federal offices seeking to secure legal status.

