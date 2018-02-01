East Stroudsburg student stabbed during fight outside dorm

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — East Stroudsburg University is telling students to walk in pairs after a student was stabbed during a fight outside a dormitory.

The school in Pennsylvania’s Poconos says the attack occurred in front of Shawnee Hall as the student walked from the gym. It’s believed the student may have known his attacker.

The student is undergoing treatment at a hospital Thursday. His condition is not known.

No names have been released and the search continues for a suspect.