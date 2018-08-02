FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Venezuela to relax currency controls amid economic crisis

 
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government on Thursday relaxed strict controls that for years have limited currency exchanges, choking an economy that’s in a historic freefall.

The ruling party’s National Constitutional Assembly voted to legalize certain transactions in currency exchange houses.

The changes fall under President Nicolas Maduro’s recently announced economic plan to combat the rampant black market and rescue the economy from soaring inflation.

Maduro has said that on Aug. 20 Venezuela will lop five zeros off its paper money to combat inflation along with the easing of the currency controls.

Other news
FILE - A man takes a nap as the central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore executed a man Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for drug trafficking and is set to hang a woman Friday — the first in 19 years — prompting renewed calls for a halt to capital punishment. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin
A lawsuit is seen on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The parents of a teenager with special needs say he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by an employee at the small private boarding school in South Carolina. They have sued the school's parent company, which has denied the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teen was sexually abused at therapeutic boarding school, lawsuit says as parents advocate oversight
Stefon James Dewitt Livengood poses for a portrait in the tent where he lives in Phoenix on July 23, 2023. Livengood is experiencing homelessness while living through a record breaking heat wave. (AP Photo/Thomas Machowicz)
Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix

The currency move, however, drew criticism from opposition lawmakers.

“The government does not intend to form a ‘traditional’ transparent exchange,” Angel Alvarado, a deputy in the National Assembly, said on Twitter. “The foreign exchanges will be for the well-connected few at a bargain price that can be sold in a free market.”

A once-wealthy oil country, Venezuela’s economy is crumbling in a five-year recession following two decades of socialist rule and plummeting crude production.

Venezuela’s soaring inflation is predicted to top 1 million percent by the end of the year, economists at the International Monetary Fund recently predicted.

The country’s economic turmoil compares to Germany’s after World War I and Zimbabwe’s at the beginning of the last decade, IMF officials said, adding that Venezuela’s economic contraction ranks among the world’s deepest in six decades.

The late-President Hugo Chavez put the strict currency exchange controls in place 15 years ago.

Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s chief socialist and president of the Constituent Assembly, proposed the draft bill, which members of the Constitutional Assembly approved with a rousing applause.

“The sensible thing is to do at this moment is to accompany the president’s proposal,” Cabello said.