Some Delaware restaurants try to combat plastic pollution

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some Delaware restaurants have adopted a straws-by-request-only approach to combat plastic pollution.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports a ban on plastic drinking straws has been picking up steam in cities across the country. Nonprofit advocacy group Ocean Conservancy says straws are one of the top five litter items found on beaches.

Two of the restaurants, Dogfish Head Brewing and Grain H2O, will screen a new documentary on the impact of plastic straws on the environment this week. According to the documentary “Straws,” more than 500 million plastic straws are thrown away each day in the United States.

