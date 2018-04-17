FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Some Delaware restaurants try to combat plastic pollution

 
Share

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some Delaware restaurants have adopted a straws-by-request-only approach to combat plastic pollution.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports a ban on plastic drinking straws has been picking up steam in cities across the country. Nonprofit advocacy group Ocean Conservancy says straws are one of the top five litter items found on beaches.

Two of the restaurants, Dogfish Head Brewing and Grain H2O, will screen a new documentary on the impact of plastic straws on the environment this week. According to the documentary “Straws,” more than 500 million plastic straws are thrown away each day in the United States.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com