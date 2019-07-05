Shootings in St. Louis kill man, injure 12, including girl

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gunfire across St. Louis has left one man dead and injured a dozen other people, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the side of the head.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that police say nine shootings occurred during a six-hour stretch starting at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

St. Louis police spokesman Jack Wang says the suspects are unknown. Police have not said whether any of the shootings are related.

Wang says 21-year-old Ramon Gibbs died after being shot in the head at about 10 p.m. in an incident in which a second man also was shot.

The 12-year-old girl also was injured in a double shooting and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The city’s police chief made a public appeal last week for more officers.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com