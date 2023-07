SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — In a story Dec. 26 about Pennsylvania’s rising gasoline tax, The Associated Press reported that motorists will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax next year, up from just under 70 cents this year. The story should have specified that in 2017 the state gas tax portion will be about 58 cents per gallon, while federal tax will take up 18.4 cents per gallon and an underground storage tank fee will be 1.1 cents per gallon.