Indiana’s high court upholds sentence in triple-murder case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s high court has upheld a sentence of life in prison without parole for a man convicted in the stabbing deaths of three people in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Derrick Cardosi’s arguments that his trial was flawed and there was insufficient evidence to convict him were without merits.

Cardosi was convicted of murder and other charges and sentenced in 2018 in the August 2016 killings of 20-year-old Justin L. Babbs, 23-year-old Richard Thomas and 39-year-old Kimberly Spears. The killings happened in Sumava Resorts, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Gary.

The 27-year-old Cardosi is incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. His co-defendant, Sebastian Wedding, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

