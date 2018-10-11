FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Colorado homeowner shoots, kills apparent burglar

 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say a homeowner shot and killed an apparent burglar over the weekend.

Investigators determine 30-year-old Houston Malachai Cookson was trying to break into a home Saturday night. A woman called 911 while her husband confronted Cookson with a gun.

Responding officers found Cookson on a rear patio suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Cookson later died of his injuries.

Officers determined Cookson had items that had been stolen in an unrelated incident.

Police Lt. Howard Black tells KKTV it appeared the homeowner was protecting his residence and family. Colorado law allows a person to kill an intruder in self-defense.

The district attorney’s office will determine whether to file criminal charges.