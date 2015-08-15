California Highway Patrol officers, others eyed in killing

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
By PAUL ELIAS
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three current and former California Highway Patrol officers, a prominent criminal defense lawyer and five other people were arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance and killing of a Central Valley man.

Law enforcement officials announced the arrests at a brief news conference in Modesto, California. The nine people played a part in the killing of Korey Kauffman, 26, or helped cover it up and mislead investigators, the officials said.

Kauffman was reported missing in April 2012. His body was found by hunters in August 2013 in rural Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park.

Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Modesto attorney Frank Carson orchestrated the killing and enlisted the help of two brothers who own a liquor store in Turlock.

Carson believed Kauffman and others were stealing valuable antiques from storage containers on his property and that he wanted to stop the thefts by sending a message, investigators said.

Kauffman was on his way to steal from Carson when he disappeared, according to a 326-page court filing police used to get arrest warrants.

Carson’s attorney, Percy Martinez, said his client is innocent and his arrest was politically motivated.

Carson ran unsuccessfully for district attorney last year. He has been under investigation since Kauffman disappeared, Martinez said. Investigators searched Carson’s property in 2012.

“We welcome the opportunity to fight this in court,” Martinez said.

The CHP officers were all associated with the brothers and the Turlock liquor store.

CHP officers Scott McFarlane and Eduardo Quintanar are suspected of obstructing the investigation. They are accused of lying about their involvement with the liquor store and the two brothers who own it.

Investigators say Quintanar told one of the brothers to tell another suspect to check under his car for police tracking devices.

Former CHP Officer Walter Wells is suspected of murder.

“The entire department and I are appalled at the mere thought that one former and two current employees played any role in this incident,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said.

Wells left the CHP several weeks ago, and the other two officers have been placed on administrative leave, Farrow said.

Carson’s wife, Georgia Geanette Defilippo, is also accused of participating in the killing. Defilippo’s daughter was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory.

All of the suspects remained jailed Friday.