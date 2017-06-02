Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

10 Things to Know for Friday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REINSTATE TRAVEL BAN

The White House contends that its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries would make the U.S. safer.

US WITHDRAWING FROM PARIS CLIMATE DEAL

Trump’s decision strikes a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distances the U.S. from many allies abroad.

AP ANALYSIS: ‘AMERICA FIRST’ MAY MEAN AMERICA ALONE

Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord sends an unmistakable message to the rest of the world, White House Correspondent Julie Pace writes.

DOZENS DIE FROM SMOKE IN PHILIPPINE CASINO

A gunman storms a casino in Manila and torches gambling tables in the crowded space, creating a choking level of smoke that killed at least 36 people, authorities say.

OK, SPELL ‘MAROCAIN’

That’s what California sixth grader Ananya Vinay did to capture the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

WHY YOU SHOULDN’T MOCK THE WEATHERMAN

Statistics show that the weather forecasts people routinely make fun of have actually vastly improved.

WHERE NOOSES HAVE APPEARED IN RECENT DAYS

The symbols long used to intimidate blacks have showed up in and around the nation’s capital, including at the Smithsonian’s new African-American history museum.

EFFORTS TO PREVENT HIV IN WOMEN FACE OBSTACLE

Certain types of vaginal bacteria can break down an anti-AIDS gel before it has time to work, researchers determine.

WHO’S TOUTING TV SCOOP

Megyn Kelly says she’s landed an interview with Russian President Putin that will air on the debut of her NBC newsmagazine on Sunday

WARRIORS POWER PAST CAVS 113-91 IN GAME 1

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry best LeBron James in the much-anticipated third straight meeting between the teams in the NBA Finals.