10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

The White House contends that its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries would make the U.S. safer.

Trump’s decision strikes a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distances the U.S. from many allies abroad.

Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord sends an unmistakable message to the rest of the world, White House Correspondent Julie Pace writes.

A gunman storms a casino in Manila and torches gambling tables in the crowded space, creating a choking level of smoke that killed at least 36 people, authorities say.

That’s what California sixth grader Ananya Vinay did to capture the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Statistics show that the weather forecasts people routinely make fun of have actually vastly improved.

The symbols long used to intimidate blacks have showed up in and around the nation’s capital, including at the Smithsonian’s new African-American history museum.

Certain types of vaginal bacteria can break down an anti-AIDS gel before it has time to work, researchers determine.

Megyn Kelly says she’s landed an interview with Russian President Putin that will air on the debut of her NBC newsmagazine on Sunday

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry best LeBron James in the much-anticipated third straight meeting between the teams in the NBA Finals.