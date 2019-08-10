FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Indiana man pleads guilty in triple-slaying, faces 200 years

 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man is facing a 200-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in the fatal shootings of three people.

Kameron Joyner pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen County to three murder counts and two counts of attempted murder.

The Journal Gazette reports that Joyner’s plea deal calls for a 150-year sentence on the murder charges and 50 years on the attempted murder charges. Those sentences would be served back-to-back, for a total of 200 years.

The 23-year-old Joyner will be sentenced Sept. 5 in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jevonn Johnson, 20-year-old Colton D. Messmer and 21-year-old Tracey A. Andrews.

Two other people survived the November 2018 shootings.

Twenty-two-year-old Gerald Pinkston is also charged in the killings. His trial on murder and criminal recklessness charges is set for Dec. 3.

