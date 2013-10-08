Syria’s cultural heritage among threatened sites

NEW YORK (AP) — The cultural heritage of the entire nation of Syria is on the World Monuments Fund’s 2014 watch list.

The list issued Tuesday also includes the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo.

The group says the landmarks it chooses are threatened by neglect, overdevelopment, or social, political and economic change.

It listed 67 sites in 41 countries and territories.

They include Yangon, Myanmar. Its religious structures and late 19th- and early 20th-century colonial buildings face destruction from the demand for commercial and residential properties.

Others on the list include Venice, Italy, and three industrial sites in England.

The New York-based fund issues its watch list every two years.

The list is assembled by a panel of experts in archaeology, architecture, art history and preservation.