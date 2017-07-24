Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iowa man charged with murder after son dies in hospital

 
Share

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have accused a 63-year-old man of fatally beating his son in eastern Iowa.

Court records say Glenn Plummer III, of Camanche (kuh-MANCH’), is charged with second-degree murder. Clinton County Jail records say he remained in custody Monday, pending $50,000 bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Court records say Plummer originally was charged with domestic abuse after a police officer found him and his son, 38-year-old Joseph Plummer, the night of May 30 at a Camanche apartment. Police say Joseph Plummer told investigators that his father had beaten him.

Police also say Joseph Plummer died June 1 at an Iowa City hospital. An autopsy was performed, and Joseph Plummer’s death was ruled a homicide.