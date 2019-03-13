Legal fight between moonwalker Buzz Aldrin and kids is over

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A legal fight between Buzz Aldrin and his adult children over whether the former astronaut was competent to manage his affairs ended Wednesday, averting a messy, intrafamily squabble that would have loomed over this summer’s 50th anniversary celebrations of the Apollo 11 moon-walking.

Two of Aldrin’s children have withdrawn their petition seeking guardianship of Aldrin’s affairs, and the former astronaut has dropped his lawsuit against his children and former manager, said Buzz Aldrin’s attorney, Keith Durkin, who wouldn’t offer any further details.

Aldrin, 89, said in a statement that the end of the legal fighting will help restore family harmony.

“This was the most charitable way to manage a difficult situation, as this year, which marks 50 years since we first stepped foot on the moon, is too important to my family, the nation and me,” said Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.

In a statement, his children, Andy and Jan Aldrin, asked for privacy in allowing the family to work through their issues.

“We truly appreciate the support we have received from so many and ask, again, for your understanding and respect as we continue to work through this as a family, in a private manner,” the Aldrin children said.

Buzz Aldrin sued two of his three children in Florida court after they filed a petition saying their father was suffering from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion. The children said Aldrin was associating with new friends who were trying to alienate him from his family, and that he had been spending his assets as “an alarming rate.”

In his lawsuit, Buzz Aldrin sought to remove Andy Aldrin from control of his financial affairs, social media accounts and several nonprofit and business enterprises. Andy Aldrin had been a trustee of his father’s trust. Buzz Aldrin accused his daughter of not acting in his financial interests and conspiracy, and he accused his former manager, Christina Korp, of fraud, exploitation of the elderly and unjust enrichment. Also named in the lawsuit were several businesses and foundations run by the family.

Aldrin’s oldest son, James, wasn’t involved in the legal fight.

A lawyer for Korp didn’t respond Wednesday to an email and phone message seeking comment.

