FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man accused of selling cocaine to strippers is arrested

 
Share

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say they arrested two Connecticut men on cocaine charges after an informant told them one of them was selling drugs to strippers.

The Day reports that 57-year-old David Mortimer and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, both of Waterford, were arrested Feb. 2 by Groton town police and released on bond. The arrests were announced Monday.

State records show Mortimer and his wife run a country club in Waterford.

Police say they conducted surveillance on Mortimer and McNeil after an informant told them Mortimer was supplying cocaine to exotic dancers at a Groton strip club. Authorities say they searched the men’s vehicle and found about 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of cocaine and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police say both men denied selling cocaine. Mortimer’s lawyer said neither Mortimer nor McNeil are drug dealers.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com