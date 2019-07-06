Boy, 8, dies from injuries in homemade zip line incident

PHOENIX (AP) — An 8-year-old Arizona boy who was injured while trying to ride a homemade zip line has died.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the boy died three days after he suffered a strangulation injury June 24 at a home near Buckeye.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Calbert Gillett tells The Arizona Republic that the incident appears to have been a “tragic accident.” Nobody has been arrested.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com