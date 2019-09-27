Miss Montana aircraft to make final supply flight to Bahamas

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana pilots have announced plans to make one final trip from Florida to the Bahamas to deliver supplies to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The Missoulian reported Thursday that an airplane named Miss Montana left Missoula on Sept. 14 and landed in Fort Lauderdale two days later. It began flights to the islands that same day.

Officials say the World War II-era former smokejumper is expected to make its last trip to drop off remaining backpacks filled with supplies donated in Missoula and Billings. Miss Montana helped Operation BBQ Relief complete its 10-day effort to fly more than 10,000 hot meals a day to the islands.

Miss Montana is expected to return volunteers to Florida before returning to the Missoula International Airport on Monday.

