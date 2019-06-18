FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Overdoses killed parents found in motel with dehydrated baby

 
WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have determined that a couple whose bodies were found along with their dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in western Michigan died of accidental drug overdoses.

State police say autopsy results found that 26-year-old Jessica Bramer of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed of Marne had used fentanyl, other opioids, marijuana and alcohol.

The autopsy findings, combined with surveillance footage, digital evidence and interviews with witnesses, allowed investigators to determine the deaths were accidental.

A trooper discovered the bodies last month at the Rodeway Inn near Whitehall after responding to a request for a well-being check. Authorities say the baby girl, named Skylah, was alone for about a week. The child is being cared for by family members after being released from the hospital.