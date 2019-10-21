The Latest: Assange’s legal team seeks delay to UK case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Assange’s legal team seeks delay to UK case

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal team is seeking to delay his full extradition hearing which is now set for five days in February.

Mark Summers says more time is needed to prepare Assange’s defense against “unprecedented” use of espionage charges against a journalist.

Other news
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
FILE - Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023. A three-judge federal panel on Friday, July 28, denied an appeal from the South Carolina State Ports Authority that would have maintained a fairly unique “hybrid” model that relies on state and union employees. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs

He says the case has many facets and will require a “mammoth” amount of planning and preparation. He also accused the U.S. of illegally spying on Assange while he was inside the Ecuadorian Embassy seeking refuge.

Summers said the legal team needs another three months.

Representing the U.S., lawyer James Lewis said the U.S. would oppose any delay to the proceeding.

___

10:35 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appeared in court for a hearing on his extradition case.

Assange raised a fist in a defiant gesture to acknowledge his supporters in the gallery at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing. He was clean shaven and wearing a blue sweater and sports jacket. He read his name to the court when asked and gave his date of birth.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer. The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of rulings.

___

9:25 a.m.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear in court as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.

The 48-year-old Australian is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing. Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of rulings.