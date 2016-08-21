Nebraska volleyball program consistently generates a profit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s volleyball program has continued to generate profits for the university since moving to a bigger venue on campus three years ago.

It is rare for a college volleyball program to be profitable, but the Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2b9OaQG ) Nebraska leads the nation in attendance with an average of 8,206 fans at each match last year.

And the Huskers have sold out 204 consecutive regular-season matches since 2001.

Nebraska volleyball reported a $451,065 profit in 2014-15, and the previous year the program generated $577,601. Last year’s figures aren’t final, but officials expect a similar result.

Nebraska coach John Cook said he takes great pride in the fact that his sport has become self-sufficient.

“Now maybe we’re not the level of football, but it’s pretty good,” Cook said. “It’s just a good feeling to know that we’re self-sufficient.”

This result wouldn’t have been possible before Nebraska volleyball moved from the 4,000-seat NU Coliseum to the 7,900-seat Devaney Sports Center. In the program’s last year in the Coliseum, the volleyball team lost $156,609 because the seating capacity limited revenue.

NCAA reports show Hawaii is the only other college volleyball program that consistently generates profits. In 2014, the median Division I volleyball program generated $100,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $674,000, the NCAA said.

Athletic director Shawn Eichorst said the university wants to ensure that volleyball’s sell-out streak continues, so Nebraska is offering wireless internet service at Devaney this year. A large video board was added last year.

“It’s really unique that we’re able to generate significant ticket revenue for volleyball,” Eichorst said.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com