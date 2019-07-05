FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Complaints dismissed against Utah lawyer for Mormon church

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State bars have dismissed complaints by an Arizona prosecutor who claimed a lawyer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had given legal advice in states where he wasn’t licensed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that the State Bar of Arizona determined “no probable cause exists” for the complaint against Salt Lake City lawyer Joseph Osmond.

The Utah and California state bars have also dismissed similar complaints filed by James Schoppmann, chief deputy of the Mohave County attorney’s office.

Schoppmann claimed Osmond gave legal advice that caused an Arizona case of child sexual abuse involving church members to go unreported.

Osmond is licensed to practice in Utah but not in Arizona or California.

Osmond’s attorney, Bill Maledon, says the state bars determined the complaints were without merit.

