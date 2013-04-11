Police: Man shot dead in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police say a 29-year-old man found suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car in the driveway of a home has died.

Brandon Sparks was found just before midnight Wednesday in the city’s Boston Road neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man who was in the passenger’s seat fled into the woods when his companion was shot.

That passenger told police that neither man lived at the home, but had arranged to meet someone in the driveway.

Another car pulled up, an occupant got out, walked up to the victim’s car and ordered him out. When the victim refused, he was shot.

Police say the victim’s car contained a large amount of drugs. There have been no arrests.