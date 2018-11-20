FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man stabbed at Portland church identified as pastor

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed a pastor outside The Well Community Church in Northeast Portland.

KOIN reports that the victim of the Sunday afternoon attack was found with a serious stab wound.

Church officials posted on Facebook that the man assaulted is their operations pastor Kevin Nichols. Church officials say he was attacked while alone in the church parking lot.

Nichols was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Nichols initially was reported to be a volunteer.