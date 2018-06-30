FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

French helicopter company testing prototype in New Mexico

 
Share

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A France-based helicopter company came to test a prototype helicopter at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington, New Mexico, where mid-altitude conditions and warm weather can be found.

Experimental flight test engineer Nicolas Certain told The Daily Times that the test performed this week involved mimicking engine failure.

The test is necessary so Airbus Helicopters’ H160 can receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency, Certain said.

The H160 is a medium-sized helicopter that can hold up to two pilots and 12 passengers. It can cruise at speeds of about 170 mph (274 kph) and has a range of nearly 530 miles (853 kilometers).

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

Prior to visiting Farmington, the crew tested the H160 helicopter in the hot temperatures of Lake Havasu, Arizona. Its next stop will be Leadville, Colorado, where the crew will test its ability to fly at high altitude.

The U.S. has testing sites more suitable for those tests than Europe, said Olivier Gensse, an experimental test pilot.

“We have some conditions, but not such as we can find in the United States,” he said.

Airbus hopes to get the helicopter certified so it can start selling it by 2019.

The craft could have various uses, including military, commercial and emergency medical services, Gensse said.

The helicopter is designed to have the ability of a lighter aircraft and the systems of a heavier aircraft.

The helicopter uses 15 percent less fuel than previous helicopter engines, according to Airbus Helicopter’s H160 infographic.

It is designed to be simple to fly because most crashes are caused by human error, Gensse said.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com