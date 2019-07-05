Mother and son arrested on manslaughter charges

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother and son are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly failing to provide emergency care to the man’s wife who died at the apartment they all shared.

Authorities say 43-year-old Hector Lopez and 60-year-old Mercedes Martinez, both Stamford residents, face manslaughter charges. Martinez also faces evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges, while Lopez faces witness tampering charges.

An initial investigation concluded the woman was unconscious from a possible overdose.

Stamford Captain Richard Conklin said it appeared she had suffered an assault in an interview with WTIC-AM 1080.

Lopez and Martinez are both being held on a $1 million bond.

Martinez’s lawyer said he thinks the charges are a “real stretch.” A message was left Friday with Lopez’s lawyer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police initially thought the woman died of an overdose, but that was not the cause of death.