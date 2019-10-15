New Nashville mayor is reversing predecessor on immigration

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new mayor of Nashville is rescinding an executive order by his predecessor discouraging Tennessee’s capital city from cooperating with immigration officials.

The Tennessean reports Mayor John Cooper announced Monday he’s rolling back David Briley’s action, saying it provides “insufficient clarity” for immigrant families and government employees on how to respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

Briley’s order last month also criticized a Tennessee law that allows the state to withhold funding from local governments if they adopt so-called sanctuary policies restricting compliance with federal immigration requests.

The state had given Nashville until Friday to address the order or risk losing grants totaling more than $1 million.

Cooper said he’s now forming a task force to track ICE requests.

