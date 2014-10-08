Bigfoot believers gather in Washington state
YAKIMA, Washington (AP) — Bigfoot believers are gathering this weekend in Washington state.
The Yakima Valley Museum is hosting a Bigfoot Round-Up.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/1nZGK56 ) the event will honor Yakima’s own Bob Gimlin and the late Roger Patterson, who filmed what they say was a Bigfoot encounter in 1967 in Northern California.
The well-known footage since has been debated and scrutinized, with some calling the filmmakers Bigfoot research pioneers and other saying the video shoes a man in an ape suit.
The event is planned in conjunction with the museum exhibit Sasquatch Revealed. It includes lectures and a banquet to honor Gimlin and Patterson.
