Bigfoot believers gather in Washington state

YAKIMA, Washington (AP) — Bigfoot believers are gathering this weekend in Washington state.

The Yakima Valley Museum is hosting a Bigfoot Round-Up.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/1nZGK56 ) the event will honor Yakima’s own Bob Gimlin and the late Roger Patterson, who filmed what they say was a Bigfoot encounter in 1967 in Northern California.

The well-known footage since has been debated and scrutinized, with some calling the filmmakers Bigfoot research pioneers and other saying the video shoes a man in an ape suit.

The event is planned in conjunction with the museum exhibit Sasquatch Revealed. It includes lectures and a banquet to honor Gimlin and Patterson.

