Death, mutilation of bulls in eastern Oregon spurs probe

 
SENECA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after five bulls were found dead and mutilated on a ranch in eastern Oregon.

The Capital Press reports the two carcasses were discovered July 30. On July 31, three more carcasses were found. Investigators say the bulls had genitals and tongues cut out.

The cause of death is unknown, but investigators suspect one or more people are responsible.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Malheur National Forest Emigrant Creek Ranger District are investigating.

Deputy Dan Jenkins says said a necropsy to find out the cause of death was not possible because when the bulls were found, they were already past the 24-hour window when a veterinary inspection would have been effective.

The bulls had lived on a 140,000-acre ranch and resort in Seneca, south of John Day.

Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington