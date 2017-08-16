Grand jury declines to indict officers who fatally shot man

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict two SWAT team members who fatally shot a man authorities say confronted the officers with a firearm at a home in northwest Ohio.

The Lima News reports a special prosecutor said Wednesday that an Allen County grand jury heard evidence in the shooting death of 57-year-old Keith Burkholder and found “no probable cause” to charge the officers.

Allen County’s sheriff said after the shooting that undercover agents had purchased illegal drugs from individuals in the Lima (LY'-muh) home and obtained a search warrant.

Sheriff Matt Treglia said Burkholder confronted the SWAT team with a firearm when officers entered the home Aug. 3. Treglia said gunfire was exchanged and Burkholder was killed.

Lima is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo.

Information from: The Lima News, http://www.limanews.com