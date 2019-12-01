A look at 15 states making it easier to sue over sex abuse

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

A look at 15 states making it easier to sue over sex abuse

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifteen states have revised their laws in the past two years extending or suspending statute of limitations to allow child sex abuse claims stretching back decades, unleashing potentially thousands of new lawsuits against the U.S. Roman Catholic Church.

Some highlights of the new laws:

WINDOW STATES

Eight states and the District of Columbia have established “lookback windows” allowing people to sue no matter how long ago the alleged abuse took place. They can file civil suits against both their alleged abusers such as priests and the church or other institutions where they worked.

NEW YORK — One-year window allowing previously barred suits opened August 14. After that, suits allowed until age 55, up from 23 before the law was passed.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

NEW JERSEY — Two-year window opened Dec. 1. After that ends, suits allowed until age 55, up from 20.

CALIFORNIA — Three-year window opens Jan. 1, 2020. Triple damages if cover-up is proven. After window closes, suits allowed until age 40, up from 26.

ARIZONA — Nineteen-month window opened in June. After it closes, suits allowed until age 30, up from 20.

MONTANA — One-year window opened May 7. After that ends, suits allowed until age 27, up from 24.

HAWAII — A previous window for filing old claims was first opened in 2012. It was reopened in 2018 and lasts until April 2020.

VERMONT — Eliminated age limits in May and window never expires.

NORTH CAROLINA — Two-year window opens Jan. 1, 2020. After that ends, suits allowed until age 28, up from 21.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Two-year window opened in May. After that, suits allowed until age 40, up from 25.

STATES EXTENDING TIME LIMITS

Seven other states changed statute of limitations so victims could file civil cases alleging abuse later in life. Many states also have “discovery” rules allowing alleged victims to sue even later if they can show they only realized the impact of the abuse in recent years.

ALABAMA: Raised age limit to file to 25 from 21 this year.

RHODE ISLAND — Raised age limit this year to 53 from 25 for lawsuits against abuser and from 21 against institutions.

CONNECTICUT — Raised age limit to 51 from 48 in June.

TENNESSEE — Raised age limit to 33 from 19 in May.

TEXAS — Raised age limit to 48 from 33 this year.

MICHIGAN — Raised age limit to 28 from 19 in 2018.

PENNSYLVANIA — Raised age to 55 from 30 in November, but the law is not retroactive and so just for allegations of abuse in the future.