FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mexico doubles minimum wage in northern border zones

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s new government is increasing minimum wages across the country by 16 percent and doubling the minimum wage in a narrow stretch of territory along the border with the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1, said the minimum wage had lost 70 percent of its purchasing power over the last three decades following devaluations and economic crises. He noted that three decades ago, a day’s wage could buy 50 kilograms of tortillas, and today, it buys only 6 kilograms.

The minimum is currently equivalent to $4.40 per day, and will rise to $5.10 in January. At that level, it remains among the lower minimum wages in Latin America.

But in the townships on the northern border, the wage will rise to $8.80 per day. The cost of living on the border is generally higher than in southern and central Mexico.

Lopez Obrador said employers will be able to pay the higher wages because the value-added tax will be cut in half in the border zone. The value-added tax will remain at 16 percent in the rest of the country.

Lopez Obrador said the border development and wage initiatives can serve as a buffer against emigration, to convince Mexicans they can stay in their home country and make a decent living.