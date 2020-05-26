Police to acknowledge press protections after disputed raid

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Police to acknowledge press protections after disputed raid

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have acknowledged the need to uphold press protections as part of a settlement with a freelance journalist whose home and office were raided by police a year ago in a bid to root out a confidential source.

Police seized the computers, phones and cameras of journalist Bryan Carmody in 2019 despite a California shield law that specifically protects journalists from such searches. Five different San Francisco judges authorized the searches, although the approvals were eventually squashed and nullified.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved in March a payout of $369,000 to Carmody, calling the raids a shameful moment for the city.

As part of the settlement, police agreed to send a “department bulletin” informing employees of journalist protections. The department said it would also revise orders regarding subpoenas, including ones for information in the possession of a journalist.

Other news
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
NBA tells teams Lillard would honor contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
José Siri doubles, scores tiebreaking run to lift Rays past Astros, 4-3
Australian captain Sam Kerr walks along the side line before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Sam Kerr expects to be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Canada

“The city’s agreement to these terms means that all law enforcement employees are to be properly trained on California’s Shield Law and the procedures necessary to protect the rights of a free press to report on government actions without fear of unconstitutional surveillance or interference,” Ben Berkowitz, one of Carmody’s attorneys, said Tuesday.

San Francisco police and the city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more details and comment.

Police Chief William Scott initially defended the searches, saying Carmody had “crossed the line” and conspired with police employees to steal a report into the sudden death of the city’s former public defender, Jeff Adachi. Days later, Scott acknowledged the searches were probably illegal and apologized.

Mayor London Breed also defended the searches before backtracking amid growing outrage.

Adachi had adversarial relations with police and the leak of the police report to Carmody detailing the circumstances around his February 2019 death was considered an attempt by police to smear Adachi’s legacy. Outraged friends and family members demanded an investigation of the leak, which led to the seizure of Carmody’s property.

Carmody has worked for decades as a freelance journalist or stringer, selling video and interview footage to news outlets. He carries a press pass issued by the San Francisco Police Department and has said he did not pay for the police report, which he sold as part of a package including video and photos to media outlets.