Delaware bomber who targeted wife’s family is sentenced

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who set off a pipe bomb outside the home of his estranged wife’s family has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Mark Consiglio was sentenced Thursday to 105 months behind bars after pleading guilty in March to possessing a destructive device. He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Consiglio detonated a pipe bomb at his estranged wife’s home in Elsmere in March 2018.

No one was injured, but the woman’s family believed Consiglio was trying to intimidate them. At the time, he was facing state charges for threatening to kill his wife.

Police found more pipe bombs and bomb-making material at Consiglio’s home.