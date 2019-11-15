Report: Helicopter had fuel issue on day of crash

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Report: Helicopter had fuel issue on day of crash

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rented helicopter that crashed near Las Vegas, killing two Connecticut men, was found to have sediment in its fuel tanks just hours before the fatal flight, a preliminary report shows.

However, the cause of the crash last month of the private sightseeing aircraft has not yet been determined, according to the National Transportation Safety Administration report released Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing and could take more than a year, NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said.

The report says a flight instructor had canceled a plan to use the Robinson R44 helicopter on the morning of Oct. 23 to allow time for the fuel problem to be repaired.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

Later in the day, the report states, the instructor called the helicopter rental office at North Las Vegas Airport and told officials the “maintenance was done and the helicopter was ready to fly.”

The flight instructor, who was not identified, has not spoken with investigators.

“It is not known what he did to the helicopter before the (fatal) flight, (or) the fuel in the helicopter,” the preliminary report said.

The crash happened less than 20 minutes after takeoff, near scenic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area less than 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the airport.

Passers-by on a highway saw the crash and pulled pilot Scott Socquet, 53, of Milford, Connecticut, and passenger Howard Jameson, 27, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, from the wreckage. They died at a hospital.

The NTSB report noted that Socquet was a certified air transport and helicopter pilot.

Investigators found no evidence of a catastrophic engine failure, according to the report.

But they did discover that a main rotor tachometer magnet had separated from its housing, which a manufacturer’s representative said would have led to a faulty revolutions-per-minute reading, the report states.