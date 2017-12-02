Ex-school teacher in Tucson convicted of sexual exploitation

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former Tucson charter school teacher has been convicted for inappropriately touching female students and soliciting one for sexual favors.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 44-year-old Joseph Massey was found guilty Friday of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. He was also convicted of three counts of assault for the purpose of sexual gratification.

He could receive as long as eight years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 16.

Prosecutors say he targeted three girls between ages 15 and 18 while teaching at Southern Arizona Community Academy between November and December in 2015.

They say he touched them on the thigh and buttocks over their clothes. He also offered to exchange sexual favors with a 15-year-old girl.

Massey was acquitted in 2010 of sexual conduct with a minor.

