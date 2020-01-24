Sudan government signs initial peace deal with rebel group

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Sudan government signs initial peace deal with rebel group

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s transitional government Friday signed a preliminary peace deal with one of several rebel groups that had fought the government of ousted authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir for years.

In a ceremony in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, the interim Sudanese government agreed on a framework for peace with the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. Deputy chief of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohammed Hamadan Dagalo, signed the agreement along with Malik Agar, head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, a rebel group active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.

Rebel groups and the government have until Feb. 14 to ink a comprehensive peace deal.

Juba has hosted and mediated Sudan peace talks since October. The signing was attended by South Sudan President Silva Kiir, whose own country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following decades of civil war.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in fighting in Sudan’s multiple insurgencies, including in the restive western Darfur region. That’s where al-Bashir brutally repressed an uprising in the early 2000s. Since then, the International Criminal Court has sought to arrest al-Bashir on charges of war crimes and genocide.

Dagalo said in a statement after the ceremony that his government seeks to achieve a “comprehensive peace that can improve people’s lives and put an end to the tragedies caused by injustice and marginalization.”

After sweeping street protests toppled al-Bashir in April, a power-sharing deal between military and civilian leaders called for peace negotiations with the country’s rebels. The agreement gave transitional authorities a six-month deadline ending in February to make peace with armed groups who have been fighting the central government for years.

Yesir Arman, a senior leader with Agar’s rebel faction, said Friday’s deal covered security arrangements as well as political and economic rights in the two regions.

“This is a prelude to peace, and our country will not collapse nor fall within the ranks of failed states,” he said after the ceremony.

Sudan’s transitional government is under pressure to end wars with rebel groups as it seeks to rehabilitate the country’s battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promises.

“This agreement framework is almost a final deal; very few details are left to discuss,” said Osama Said, spokesman for Sudan Revolutionary Front, an alliance of rebel groups, who attended the ceremony.

“The Juba peace talks are going well,” Said told The Associated Press. He said a similar agreement would soon be reached with rebel factions from Darfur.

In the first round of direct talks in October, Sudanese authorities worked to restore the rebels’ trust in the government through various gestures of goodwill. Those included releasing several prisoners of war and postponing the formation of a parliament and appointment of governors until a peace deal could allow rebels to gain representation.

Although Friday’s preliminary deal was hailed by signatories as a step in the right direction, Sudanese interim leaders still seem far from reaching a similar agreement with the more significant faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Al-Hilu’s wing is Sudan’s largest single rebel group and enjoys a strong military presence in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan provinces.

Al-Hilu has called for a secular state with no role of religion in lawmaking, the disbanding of all al-Bashir’s militias and the re-vamping of the country’s military. If these demands are not met, Al-Hilu said he would call for self-determination in areas under his control.

“Al-Hilu is demanding certain political changes that the interim government cannot really embark upon,” said Rasha Awad, editor of the online Sudanese newspaper Altaghyeer.