Flash flooding impacts homes in Nevada

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says flash flooding has been reported in Mason Valley.

Page says about 100 to 150 homes are impacted by the flooding that was reported Wednesday.

He says the water is coming off of the Wassuk mountain range east of Yerington.

County officials are asking people to stay away from the area and not drive in flooded roads. They have been warning residents living along Walker River to expect a significant rise in the water level.

Residents have been asked to prepare for possible evacuations, although no orders had been issued as of Wednesday.