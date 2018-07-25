FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ruling upholds order for new trial for death row inmate

 
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s order granting a new trial for a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing an FBI agent during a Las Vegas bank robbery.

Jose Echavarria was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1990 shooting death of FBI agent John Bailey and remains at the Ely State Prison.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling Wednesday upholds U.S. District Judge Miranda Du’s ruling that said Echavarria received an unfair trial based on allegations of bias against Clark County District Judge Jack Lehman, who has since retired.