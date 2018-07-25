Ruling upholds order for new trial for death row inmate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s order granting a new trial for a Nevada death row inmate convicted of killing an FBI agent during a Las Vegas bank robbery.

Jose Echavarria was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1990 shooting death of FBI agent John Bailey and remains at the Ely State Prison.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling Wednesday upholds U.S. District Judge Miranda Du’s ruling that said Echavarria received an unfair trial based on allegations of bias against Clark County District Judge Jack Lehman, who has since retired.