FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Brazil motion could block president’s son as ambassador

 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a motion Monday that could block President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, from becoming ambassador to Washington.

The public prosecutor’s office in the capital of Brasilia asked a regional federal court to issue a ruling that says ambassadors must have at least three years of diplomatic experience.

The younger Bolsonaro has no such experience, but heads the foreign relations commission in the lower house of Congress, where he serves as a representative.

President Jair Bolsonaro is considering nominating his 35-year-old son to be U.S. ambassador, and the U.S. government has signaled its approval. The nomination must now be put up for a vote in the Senate.

Prosecutors have argued that ambassadorial qualifications are not clearly defined by current law and have suggested introducing criteria such as “recognized merit in diplomatic services.”

Last week, the Cidadania political party filed a separate motion with the nation’s top court seeking to stop the nomination from advancing to the Senate floor. The motion said that Eduardo Bolsonaro was not “qualified” for the position in comparison to former ambassadors to the U.S., and his appointment was unconstitutional and an “evident” case of nepotism.

Several top officials have come out to defend the president’s choice, including Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who said last month he believed Eduardo Bolsonaro met the country’s legal requirements for the job.