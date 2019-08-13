Washington state police officer arrested for woman’s assault

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A police officer from Washington state has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman.

KOMO-TV reports the Renton police officer was arrested Saturday in Des Moines, Washington.

The Des Moines Police Department says the officer was arrested for second-degree assault with sexual motivation, but is no longer in custody.

Neither the officer nor the woman were identified by authorities.

Police records say the woman told authorities the man asked her to meet him at a park.

She says the man hit her after encouraging her to drink wine and telling her to remove her clothes.

The officer has denied the assault and told authorities the woman was a confidential informant.

Renton police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the officer was arrested in Des Moines, Washington, not in Idaho.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/