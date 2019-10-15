Iowa governor forms panel to study criminal justice bias

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Iowa governor forms panel to study criminal justice bias

By DAVID PITT
 
Share

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she plans to push lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights for felons next year and that she tasked a new working group with making recommendations for removing racial bias from the criminal justice system and helping reduce recidivism among former offenders.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, a former state public defender, was named chairman of the working group. Other members will be announced later.

Reynolds said that by December, she wants the group’s recommendations on how to reduce the number of repeat offenders, including ideas for helping them re-enter society after prison. These ideas will form the foundation of a package of legislative proposals she’ll take to lawmakers who convene in January.

“Over the next year, the committee will take up the very complex issue of bias-free criminal justice in Iowa looking at the full range of issues including policing, prosecution, judiciary and corrections practices,” she said.

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Reynolds made the announcement at the 7th Annual Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities, which was sponsored by the NAACP.

The Sentencing Project, a Washington-based group that advocates for justice system reforms, says blacks in Iowa are imprisoned at 11 times the rate of whites, which is the third highest rate of any state.

Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska branch of the NAACP, said the NAACP has been working with Reynolds to create a group focused on improving the lives of black Iowans.

“These issues really do affect all Iowans,” she said. “Quite frankly Iowa is mostly white, so any time there’s felony voting issues or things that affect people disproportionally, it may affect African Americans, but in raw numbers they affect all Iowans.”

Reynolds, a Republican, also promised to keep pushing for a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for felons after they complete their sentences. The measure passed the House with bipartisan support in April but died after some Republican senators refused to back it, dealing her a significant defeat on a key policy issue. The biggest obstacle was senators who said no one should get their voting rights back until they fully pay court fines, fees and restitution to their victims.

Reynolds said she is still working on a compromise.

Iowa is among only a few states that require felons to apply to state officials for permission to get their voting rights back.