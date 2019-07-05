3 teens who escaped Arkansas facility apprehended in Texas

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile treatment center in Arkansas have been taken into custody in Texas after fleeing from police and crashing a stolen car into a creek bed.

The boys were apprehended early Friday by police in Texarkana when they were seen slowly driving through an apartment complex with their headlights off.

Authorities say the car sped off when officers approached. It jumped a curb before crashing into the creek bed.

The three are charged in Texas with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the driver also is charged with evading arrest.

It’s not clear what other charges they may be facing in Arkansas after they escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center either late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The car was reported stolen from the Mansfield area.