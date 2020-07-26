Louisiana police officer arrested on brutality charge

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Louisiana police officer arrested on brutality charge

 
Share

MONROE, La. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana police officer has been arrested after a man accused him of police brutality.

Monroe Police Officer Jared Desadier was arrested Saturday and booked into jail in Ouachita Parish on charges of malfeasance in office and second degree battery.

Local news outlets report Desadier is accused of beating up Timothy Williams in April after he tried to run from police and then surrendered. Williams accused as many as eight officers of punching and kicking him after he was arrested.

The Monroe Police Department says that besides charging Desadier, it has placed four other officers on leave. The city says investigators have not yet concluded whether the unnamed officers used too much force.

Other news
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies

Williams was stopped while police officers were looking for the source of an alarm. According to the arrest report, Williams produced a fake black handgun from underneath his shirt. In a search, officers located a crack pipe in his pocket, the report states, and Williams ran. He was later transported to a hospital “for lacerations he suffered while trying to evade capture.”

The police department and city say body camera footage will be released soon from the incident

“I’m really excited to see arrest warrants issued, but at this point, the public needs to see what really happened,” state Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat, told KNOE-TV during a Saturday protest over the case. “To me, you’re protecting those who perpetuate it when you hold a video this long.”

Donecia Banks-Miley, a lawyer for Williams, said she wants to make sure officers placed on leave aren’t reinstated or allowed to evade responsibility.

“We’re going to advocate until each of the specific officers that were there, that participated in this brutal beating of him, are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Banks-Miley said.