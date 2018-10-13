FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump signs Save our Seas Act into law

 
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump recently signed into law a bill that lawmakers have called a point of unity among Republicans and Democrats.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the Save our Seas Act, which Trump signed Thursday, reauthorizes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program through 2022.

The program works to reduce debris through research, prevention and reduction. The Save our Seas legislation keeps the program going by continuing to authorize $10 million per year for the next five years.

The bill also encourages the executive branch to reach out and engage the leaders of countries — located primarily in Asia — that are responsible for much of the sea pollution found around the planet’s oceans.

The bill was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and was co-sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, and others.

