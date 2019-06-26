FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Zimbabwe president praises re-introduction of local currency

By FARAI MUTSAKA
 
Share

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday praised the re-introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal tender in the troubled country as a “return to normalcy.”

Zimbabwe had for 10 years used the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies after the Zimbabwean currency was dogged by hyperinflation.

Mnangagwa said it is the right time to scrap the use of foreign currencies, saying Zimbabwe’s economy is “now functional” enough to adopt the usage of a single, local currency.

“We were living in an abnormal situation. We should actually be congratulated for taking this step,” he told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of a wildlife summit in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Other news
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos

“What we have done is we have gone back to normalcy,” he said. “Normalcy is that the country must have its own currency.”

Mnangagwa said the possession of foreign currency is not outlawed, but people will not be able to use it to buy items locally.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday announced the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal tender. Before Ncube’s notice, Zimbabweans were using a multi-currency system dominated by the U.S. dollar after abandoning its own currency in 2009.

Zimbabwe later introduced a local currency called the bond note in 2016 to trade alongside the dollar, the British pound, the South African rand and other currencies. This bond note has now become the Zimbabwe dollar.

Most Zimbabwean businesses and residents do not yet fully grasp the change, as they had been mainly using U.S. dollars to avoid the rapidly devaluing local bond note.

Most traders pegged their prices on the dollar, resulting in prices in local currency changing, as much as several times a day in response to rising black market dollar rates.

With banks experiencing widespread shortages of cash, businesses have been forced to resort to the illegal street market to get foreign currency in order to restock. Zimbabwe’s industry has been in the doldrums for more than a decade and the country imports most basic items.

Inflation is close to 98%, according to official figures, the highest since the 2009 collapse of the local currency.