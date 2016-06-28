Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Woman sues Brookings police for excessive force use

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman who was acquitted of assaulting a police officer in Brookings is now suing the city, its police chief and three officers over excessive force use and false allegations.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/28Yxlnn ) reports 45-year-old Tamra Welbig is arguing that officers unnecessarily slammed her to the floor and then wrongfully arrested her for a felony in 2012.

The complaint states three officers responded to Welbig’s apartment to provide medical assistance and found her in the passenger seat of a sport utility vehicle with the door open. The lawsuit claims that two officers pulled Welbig from the SUV and slammed her to the floor, causing her injuries. She was then arrested for simple assault against law enforcement.

The lawsuit says the officers conspired to hide their actions.

The city denies all allegations in a court document filed in response to the lawsuit.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com